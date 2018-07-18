Is Turkey safer now than it was two years ago?

Turkey’s State of emergency has been a contentious issue that has dogged the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His critics accuse the ruling party of using emergency powers to silence dissent. But his supporters say it's not only been justified, but essential for the security of Turkey. So did the government's response to the failed coup achieve its aims and restore security to the country? Guests: Onur Erim Political adviser and author Ahmet Kasim Han International relations professor at Kadir Has University Andrew Gardner Amnesty International's Strategy and Research Manager for Turkey