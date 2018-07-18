Was Russia 2018 the best World cup ever? FIFA's president thinks so

In the run up to the World Cup, tabloids were rife with fears of hooliganism and questioned how a country with such a questionable human rights record could be given such a prestigious event. But the tournament went off almost without a hitch. In fact, FIFA's president called it the best one in history. So is Russia owed an apology? Or did the tournament simply whitewash abuses by the Kremlin? Guests: Maria Lipman Political Analyst Toby Perkins Member of the British parliament for the Labour Party