July 18, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Donald Trump criticised over summit with Vladmir Putin in Helsinki
The summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump happened under a shadow of indictments that were handed down by the U.S. against 12 Russian agents. And standing alongside Vladimir Putin, Trump openly criticised the CIA and the FBI for concluding that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Natalie Poyhonen reports
Donald Trump criticised over summit with Vladmir Putin in Helsinki
Explore