July 18, 2018
The War in Yemen: Hospitals under pressure as doctors flee crisis
Fighting over the last two weeks on Yemen's western coast has killed at least 30 civilians. Government forces are trying to seize Houthi-held areas, including the port city of Hudaida, which was once a major hub for food and medical supplies. The exodus of thousands of civilians, including doctors, is creating a potential health crisis. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
