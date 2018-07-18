July 18, 2018
Nicaragua Conflict: International organisations call for peace
In Nicaragua, two more people have been killed after security forces fought with anti-government protesters in Masaya. Police and paramilitary forces have now taken control of the city. The UN and other aid agencies are calling on the government to end the crackdown on protesters that has killed nearly 300 people. Lionel Donovan has more.
