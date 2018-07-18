July 18, 2018
Nawaz Sharif faces corruption charges which he blames on his political enemies
Nawaz Sharif has always maintained his innocence over corruption charges brought against him. He blames his political enemies for his situation. But controversy has followed the former prime minister throughout his political career. So are the latest charges against him justified or have they been manufactured by his political enemies? Shoaib Hasan reports
