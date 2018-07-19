July 19, 2018
WORLD
Trump-Putin summit | France losing in Africa’s Sahel? | WhatsApp mobs in India
Is the American president a Russian sympathiser? Donald Trump defends Vladimir Putin against his own American intelligence agencies. Also are French backed forces losing the fight against terrorists in Africa's Sahel? And we ask whether WhatsApp is responsible for the fake news that's leading to mob violence in India.
