July 19, 2018
WORLD
Farmers under tariffs: Trump's tariffs take a toll on farmers
Leading economists are warning that US President Donald Trump's trade war with China could lead to a meltdown in the global economy. What started with tariffs on imports of steel and alluminum has now escalated with tit-for-tat tariffs on numerous products. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain visited Nebraska to speak with farmers who say, they're already feeling the effects.
