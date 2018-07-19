WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boko Haram Wives: 30,000 women and children rescued in two years
When Boko Haram first launched its attacks in 2009 in northern Nigeria, women and children were spared, but the terror group soon switched tactics. It began abducting girls and women and forced them to marry its fighters. In the past two years, it's also used girls as suicide bombers. In exclusive interviews with TRT World, some women in Maiduguri spoke to Adesewa Josh about becoming wives of Boko Haram.
Boko Haram Wives: 30,000 women and children rescued in two years
July 19, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us