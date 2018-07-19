July 19, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Knesset adopts controversial 'Jewish state' law
It's a controversial bill which has been debated in Israel's parliament for sometime. Now it's been adopted. The nation state law defines Israel exclusively as the home of the Jewish people. It excludes the 20 percent Palestinian minority, making them second class citizens. It also strips Arabic as an official language. Melinda Nucifora.
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Knesset adopts controversial 'Jewish state' law
Explore