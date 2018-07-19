CULTURE
Remembering Jane Austen | Literature | Showcase
Jane Austen remains one of the most celebrated authors of all time. From Mr Darcy to the Bennett sisters, Austen has given us some of the most quintessential love stories ever written. Her caustic wit and insight into Regency life have led to countless adaptations, modernisations and even a zombie reimagining of her most famous novel: Pride and Prejudice. And as July the 18th marks the anniversary of her death, we take a closer look at the woman behind the words and speak to Janet Todd about what makes Austen so important. Todd is a novelist, biographer and editor of Jane Austen.
July 19, 2018
