The Trump Presidency: A family reunited after months of separation
Thousands of children were separated from their parents following US President Donald Trump's crack down on immigration. Most of the youngest children are now back with their families, and the US government has until July 26th to complete the reunifications. For the past few months TRT World has been following one family who immigrated from Guatemala. Our correspondent Ediz Tiyansan met with them in Los Angeles.
July 19, 2018
