July 20, 2018
The Libyan Conflict: Residents return to ghost town after war
Seven years ago in Libya, militiamen drove everyone out of the town of Tawergha. The UN eventually helped broker a deal for tens of thousands of people to return to their homes. But as Nick Davies Jones reports, that was two years ago, and the people affected are only now starting to come back and what they're finding is there isn't much left.
