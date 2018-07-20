Comic-Con 2018 | Showcase

From lightsabers to lazerguns and Batman to Ironman, comic conventions featuring the best in cosplay have been growing in size and scope over the last decade. The biggest is San Diego's Comic Con which is attended by more than 130-thousand people each year. To talk about what to expect at this year's event, we speak to Jon-Carlos Evans. Evans is a filmmaker, musician and staff writer at Black Nerd Problems.