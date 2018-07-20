July 20, 2018
WORLD
Russia-US Relations: Putin says US 'forces' try to derail summit's gains
Donald Trump has invited Vladimir Putin to Washington for another round of talks.The proposed meeting is scheduled for later this year, with Trump tweeting he's "looking forward" to their second summit. The Russian president has accused what he called 'forces in the United States' of trying to undermine the success of their first meeting. Philip Owira reports.
