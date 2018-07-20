WORLD
Trump-Putin Summit: Trump sides with Putin over FBI allegations
It may be the clearest example yet of a new world order. Standing next to a man who's country is accused of using all the worst tactics of the Cold War, the US president has said he has as much faith in Vladimir Putin as he does in his own intelligence services. Among a long list of accusations, Putin's Russia is believed to be behind the poisoning of British citizens on UK soil, and shooting down a passenger plane with 300 people onboard. The American intelligence services are tasked with one main job, keeping the country safe. Sarah Morice reports on an extraordinary day in Helsinki.
July 20, 2018
