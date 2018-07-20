BIZTECH
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet for the first full summit | Money Talks
All eyes were on the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki, Finland. And while the US media was consumed by claims of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Russian media were more concerned about a proposed $11 billion gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. Dubbed 'Nord Stream 2' - it would carry up to 55 billion cubic metres of Russian gas per year to its biggest customer. But that has ruffled many feathers, from Donald Trump's to the European Union, as Auskar Surbakti reports. For more on this we speak to TRT World's Sarah Morice.
July 20, 2018
