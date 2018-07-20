Donald Tusk calls for trade war restraint | Money Talks

China is taking its trade tussle with the US to the World Trade Organization. It has filed a complaint at the trade body over proposed US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. As tensions escalate, the European Union is calling on China and the United States to show restraint to avoid a trade war. European Commissions President Donald Tusk made that call in Beijing, as China hosts a meeting to strengthen ties with the bloc. But trade frictions with the United States could already be hurting the Chinese economy. Laila Humairah has more. We speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas and Fraser Cameron, Director of Brussels-based think tank EU Asia Centre.