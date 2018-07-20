BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Trade deal removes 99% of tariffs on EU goods | Money Talks
The European Union and Japan have signed a major trade agreement, which will get rid of almost all tariffs on goods between them. It is the EU's largest trade deal ever, and will cover a third of the global economy. Leaders from both sides are hailing the deal as a victory for free trade, as the world's biggest economies are racing to put up trade barriers against each other. Laila Humairah has more. We speak to Heinz D. Kurz, economics professor at Austria's University of Graz and member of the European Japan Experts Association.
July 20, 2018
