WORLD
1 MIN READ
Surviving Boko Haram: Survivors learn skills to earn a living
Boko Haram has attacked communities in northern Nigeria more than a hundred times in the past year. - figures that come from local officials. The terror group targets and tortures civilians, leaving them with severe physical and psychological scars. But some Boko Haram survivors are learning skills to help them earn a living. Adesewa Josh reports from Maiduguri in the north.. and a warning, some viewers may find these images disturbing.
Surviving Boko Haram: Survivors learn skills to earn a living
July 21, 2018
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us