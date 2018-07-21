July 21, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
The Trump Presidency: NYT: Trump recorded discussing secret payment
US President Donald Trump has slammed his former lawyer. It comes after reports that Michael Cohen secretly recorded him before the 20-16 presidential election. In the recording, Trump can apparently be heard discussing payments to a former Playboy model. The tapes were discovered in an FBI raid on Cohen's offices in New York. Staci Bivens has this report.
