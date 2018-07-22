July 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump threatens tariffs on all Chinese imports
Donald Trump's 'America First' policy has counfounded many of the country's allies. He's questioned the role of many international institutions - from the NATO military alliance and the G7 economic summit -- to structures like the European Union. Now the president says he's ready to impose tariffs on all Chinese goods coming into the US. Lionel Donovan reports from Washington.
Trump threatens tariffs on all Chinese imports
Explore