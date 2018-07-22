Missouri Boat Accident: Survivor opens up about the loss of her family

Operators of duck boats like the one that sank in the US with the loss of 17 lives may have been warned of design flaws. A private inspector is reported to have published his findings last year, claiming the vehicles are at risk of sinking. As an investigation takes place into the accident in Missouri, survivors have been talking about what happened. Mmalegabe Motsepe reports.