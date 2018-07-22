July 22, 2018
Refugee Crisis: Displaced Syrian children use tent as classroom
The war in Syria has created more refugees than any other current conflict. Of those who have left the country, more than three million live in Turkey and one million in Lebanon. Jordan hosts more than half a million Syrians, and as Sarah Balter explains, there's a group of younger refugees there who have found some reward on a farm.
