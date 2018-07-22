July 22, 2018
Outdoor Nursery: Woodland nursery offering alternative childcare
An outdoor preschool hidden in a British forest is pioneering a new way of thinking about childcare. The children at the Elves and Fairies Woodland Nursery stay outside in all weather, are allowed to climb trees and even use real saws to cut fire wood. TRT World's Sarah Morice has been to visit the centre that bucks the idea of wrapping kids in cotton wool.
