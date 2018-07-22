Outdoor Nursery: Woodland nursery offering alternative childcare

An outdoor preschool hidden in a British forest is pioneering a new way of thinking about childcare. The children at the Elves and Fairies Woodland Nursery stay outside in all weather, are allowed to climb trees and even use real saws to cut fire wood. TRT World's Sarah Morice has been to visit the centre that bucks the idea of wrapping kids in cotton wool.