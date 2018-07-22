July 22, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Gazans ask if third this year will hold
Calm is returning to the Gaza Strip after an escalation of violence between Israeli forces and Hamas. The two sides have fought three wars in a decade.. and the latest fighting produced the most intense exchange of rocket fire and Israeli airstrikes since 2014. But a reported ceasefire has reduced tensions - for now. Jemima Walker has the details.
Israel-Palestine Tensions: Gazans ask if third this year will hold
Explore