July 23, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Venezuela on the Edge: Economic crisis causing vehicle 'cannibalism'
In Venezuela, the economic crisis has already limited people's ability to get almost every basic supply: food, water, electricity, medicine, and now moving around is getting tougher. Public transport has come to a virtual standstill, and the cost of running a car is becoming too expensive for many. Juian Carlos Lamas reports on how people are adapting.
Venezuela on the Edge: Economic crisis causing vehicle 'cannibalism'
Explore