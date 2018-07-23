WORLD
The War in Syria: Warnings regime could launch Idlib offensive
As that war in Syria, enters a possibily decisive phase, there are fears over what the regime may do in Idlib province, near the border with Turkey. Thousands of opposition fighters have fled there or been forcibly removed from other parts of the country. It's the last major territory still in rebel hands, but there are warnings from the opposition that a regime offensive on Idlib could be imminent. something human rights groups say would create a humanitarian catastrophe. Our Middle East Correspondent, Sara Firth, reports.
July 23, 2018
