July 23, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s role in occupied East Jerusalem and the fall of the Lira
We look at whether claims of rising Turkish influence in the Palestine are grounded in reality and whether Israel is buying into this notion when it comes to its relations with Turkey. And with the sharp fall of the Turkish Lira, are international markets and investors hedging against the Turkish economy for political reasons rather than economic ones?
Turkey’s role in occupied East Jerusalem and the fall of the Lira
Explore