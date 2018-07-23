July 23, 2018
Britain unveils new fighter jet | Money Talks
Britain has unveiled a new high-tech fighter jet at the Farnborough Airshow that can be flown with or without a pilot. The Tempest will replace the Eurofighter Typhoon, and incorporates artificial intelligence and drone technology. But the unveiling has also raised questions about the future of defence co-operation between Europe and England, as Brexit draws nearer.
