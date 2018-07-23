BIZTECH
EU slaps Google with $5B antitrust fine | Money Talks
Since its launch in 1998, Google has managed to become the world's most dominant search engine. So much so that the term has now come to embody the very act of browsing the internet, no matter the search engine or device. But is Google too dominant? The EU's Competition Commissioner thinks so. She's slapped the company with a $5 billion fine for abusing the dominance of its Android mobile operating system. But as Mobin Nasir reports, even this record penalty may be too little, too late. Jack Parrock has more from Brussels. We speak to Mark Skilton, Professor of Practice in Information Systems and Management at Warwick Business School.
July 23, 2018
