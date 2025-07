Key contenders in Pakistan elections 2018

As Pakistan braces for the general elections on July 25, more than a hundred parties are taking part in the process. But the real contest is amongst the three main ones: Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). This is only the second time the country will transfer power from one civilian government to another.