Bruce Lee, credited as the first Asian superhero, was much more than an actor, martial arts expert and philosopher. Although introduced to Western audiences as The Green Hornet's sidekick Kato, his personal legend grew and he soon became a cultural icon in his own right. Driven by a philosophy which had its roots in an ancient samurai code of honour, Lee brought a dynamism and depth to action cinema audiences had never seen before. Showcase takes a look back at Lee's more well known cinematic exploits and we speak to Paul Bowman to further analyze the myth of the master martial artist. Bowman has been working to help develop the emergent field of martial arts studies, is a respected Lee scholar and the author of 'Theorizing Bruce Lee: Film-Fantasy-Fighting-Philosophy' among others.
July 23, 2018
