Who is Adnan Oktar?

A controversial Turkish televangelist Adnan Oktar also known as Harun Yahya has been arrested. Did Adnan Oktar upset religious conservatives by preaching his brand of Islamic feminism? Or is he a dangerous cult leader? Guests: Ceylan Ozgul Former Adnan Oktar follower Yisrael Medad Research Fellow, Menachem Begin Heritage Center Muhammad Waqas Khan Research fellow with the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies