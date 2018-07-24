July 24, 2018
Pakistan Election | Israel: The Jewish Homeland? | Cambodia: Hacked by China?
Pakistan prepares for the polls. With Nawaz Sharif behind bars, could Imran Khan be destined for victory? Also Israel’s parliament passes a controversial new law recognising it as the nation state of the Jewish people. Has Netanyahu legalised discrimination? And did China hack Cambodia’s opposition party?
