July 23, 2018
CULTURE
Digital Detox: Phone addicts pay to disconnect from devices
Strung out - stressed - and constantly staring at a screen. Sound familiar? Since the invention of smart phones and tablets, feeling constantly connected has become the new normal. But there's a growing interest in how to switch off - and some companies are capitalising on this. Katie Gregory's been taking a look at the 'digital detox' industry.
