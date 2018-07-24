July 24, 2018
WORLD

Pakistan Elections: Campaign rallies end ahead of Wednesday's vote
Campaigning has officially ended ahead of Wednesday's general election in Pakistan. The opposition candidate Imran Khan leads the opinion polls, but his party has never been in government, so will the exisiting political establishment have enough support from those who fear too much change? TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports from Islamabad.
