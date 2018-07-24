Will women ever dismantle the patriarchy?

Women's rights, Me Too, the gender pay gap - we've talked about them all on this show. The most recent feminism wave has brought an old word back to the surface - patriarchy. It's a system of society or government where men hold all the power. Is this the time when women finally redress the balance? Joining us at the Roundtable is Swayne O-Pie, Anti-Feminist activist and author of "Why Britain Hates Men: Exposing Feminism"; Samantha Rennie, Executive Director of charity "Rosa UK Fund for Women and Girls"; Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, Lawyer and Women’s Rights Activist and Emma Beals, Investigative Journalist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.