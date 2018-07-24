McQueen: The Documentary | Fashion | Showcase

Alexander McQueen used fashion to provoke, repulse, inspire and exhilarate, often simultaneously. At the hight of his success, the celebrated British fashion designer took his life in 2010 at the age of 40. Now, eight years after his death, his turbulent story comes to the big screen with a new documentary entitled: 'McQueen'. Showcase takes a sneak peak into what viewers can expect.