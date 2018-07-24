CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Comic-Con 2018 Highlights | Showcase
Comic-Con has just wrapped up its 2018 edition in San Diego this past weekend and Showase takes a look at some of the highlights from the jam-packed convention. San Diego has attracted pop culture fans from around the globe, celebrating their favourite comic books, movies, video games and TV-shows, since 1970. The world famous event has also served as a platform for major movie studios and television networks to showcase their latest products. This year's edition of the sensational event featured previews for some of the most eagerly awaited productions for the year ahead of us. We speak to Brittany Williams for an overview on the weekend and some of the countless panels and screenings that took place at this year's event. Williams is a staff writer at Black Nerd Problems.
Comic-Con 2018 Highlights | Showcase
July 24, 2018
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us