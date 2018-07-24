Does Israel’s new nation-state law verge on apartheid?

Palestinians living in Israel have long complained of discrimination against them. But now it appears it could be state-sanctioned. The Israeli parliament has passed a controversial new law recognising Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. It means that Jews are now the only ones with the right to self-determination. Palestinians and other Arab Knesset members immediately condemned the bill, accusing the right wing government of promoting racist policies. Guests: Matan Peleg – CEO of the Zionist movement Im Tirtzu Mustafa Barghouti – Secretary General of the Palestinian National Initiative