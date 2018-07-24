WORLD
1 MIN READ
Cambodia: Hacked by China?
Things seems to have gone from bad to worse for Cambodia's political opposition. With elections just around the corner, the leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party is behind bars and they've been banned from running. And now, it's emerged they may have been the target of hackers linked to China. An investigation by US security firm FireEye accuses a group of cyber spies tied to Beijing of going after the opposition CNRP. That includes its jailed leader Kem Sokha, and his daughter. China denies any involvement, but not everyone's convinced, considering the country's close ties with the Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen. Guests: Ben Read – Senior Manager of Cyber Espionage Analysis at FireEye Xu Qinduo – Political analyst specialising in Chinese affairs Monovithya Kem – Daughter of Cambodia’s jailed opposition leader Kem Sokha
Cambodia: Hacked by China?
July 24, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us