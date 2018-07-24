Cambodia: Hacked by China?

Things seems to have gone from bad to worse for Cambodia's political opposition. With elections just around the corner, the leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party is behind bars and they've been banned from running. And now, it's emerged they may have been the target of hackers linked to China. An investigation by US security firm FireEye accuses a group of cyber spies tied to Beijing of going after the opposition CNRP. That includes its jailed leader Kem Sokha, and his daughter. China denies any involvement, but not everyone's convinced, considering the country's close ties with the Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen. Guests: Ben Read – Senior Manager of Cyber Espionage Analysis at FireEye Xu Qinduo – Political analyst specialising in Chinese affairs Monovithya Kem – Daughter of Cambodia’s jailed opposition leader Kem Sokha