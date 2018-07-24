Record Heat; is global warming advancing?

The news that more than 50 people have died in Greek wildfires is just one part of a very much bigger story. There have been near record temperatures across the northern hemisphere. Japan is calling it a natural disaster. Is this the new norm - is global warming hotting up? Joining us at the Roundtable is Clare Nullis from the World Meteorological Organization; Friederike Otto, Deputy Director of the Environmental Change Institute; Tom Burke, Chairman of environmental think-tank E3G; and Chris Brierley from the department of Climate science at the University College London.