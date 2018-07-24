July 24, 2018
Straight White Men: Broadway play looks at white privilege
A new Broadway play is sparking a fresh debate about what it means to be a white man. "Straight White Men" tells the story of a widowed father and his three sons, whose entitlements are made clear to them by a game called "Privilege". The play has also won plaudits - because it was written by an Asian-American woman. Reagan Des Vignes explains.
