July 25, 2018
Syria`s Olive Farms: Afrin readies for crucial harvest since the war
Most people in the northern Syrian region of Afrin earn a living from their olive trees. 25 million of them grow there. But over the seven years of the Syrian war, many of the harvests have been lost and factories have been damaged. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth went to meet the farmers determined to have a harvest this year.
