July 25, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brics Summit: Leaders of emerging economies meet in S Africa
The Leaders of the world's major emerging nations are in South Africa for their annual gathering. For three days the heads of Brazil, Russia, India, and China will discuss talk about how to strengthen ties in the midst of a global trade war. They have also invited leaders from other developing nations, including Turkey, to participate. Philip Owira has this report from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Brics Summit: Leaders of emerging economies meet in S Africa
Explore