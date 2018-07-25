July 25, 2018
Are ‘African gangs’ running around Australia?
Australia's Prime Minister has warned the public that Sudanese gangs are on the prowl in Melbourne. But activists in the African-Australian community accuse Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of inciting racial discrimination. Guests Kevin Bailey - Senate Candidate for the state of Victoria, Australian Conservatives Party Ring Mayar - Chairman, South Sudanese Community Association of Victoria
