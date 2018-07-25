July 25, 2018
Alphabet Q2 earnings better than expected | Money Talks
US tech giant Alphabet seems to be doing very well regardless of the fines it has been hit with. It's second quarter profits have beaten analysts' estimates. Revenues at Google's parent company rose sharply in the three months to June and that's despite a huge fine levied by European regulators. We speak to Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners.
