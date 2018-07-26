July 26, 2018
Trump Tapes: Trump criticises former lawyer for leaked tapes
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has criticised his former lawyer Michael Cohen following the release of a secret recording in which the two men discuss a payment to a woman who says she had an affair with Trump. Karen McDougal, a former model, says she met Trump in 2006 and was involved with him for nearly a year. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
