Mesut Ozil Quits: German footballer with Turkish roots quits over racism

Mesut Ozil's shock resignation from the German football team - citing racism - has triggered both praise and criticism. But it's also got people talking about inclusivity in sport. Assed Baig hit the streets of Berlin to find out what people are saying. Assed Baig went to Berlin to report on the politics of race, in a sport that's gotten ugly.